Newcastle target Liverpool defender Quansah in huge £30M summer move

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah as they look to bolster their defence this summer.

According to The Times a £30M price tag has been placed on the 22-year-old who despite establishing himself as a solid defender has struggled for game time under manager Arne Slot this season. Quansah has added much needed depth at centre-back and more recently at right-back which may excite Newcastle due to his versatility.

Quansah is described as having “significant support” among Newcastle‘s hierarchy who reportedly sense he will not put a “major dent in their summer spending” even if his contract expires in 2029. Journalist Fabrizio Romano has also reported on the situation and confirmed that he is on the list of candidates for the Magpies.

“Jarell Quansah, on Newcastle shortlist for centre back position ahead of the summer transfer window as @Mhardysportreported.

“ No contacts/talks yet, but he’s on the list.

“Dean Huijsen, another name appreciated but Newcastle feel it will be difficult to get deal done.”