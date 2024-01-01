Liverpool have found Alisson replacement at Valencia as deal set to be made

Valencia star Giorgi Mamardashvili is said to be eager to move to Liverpool this summer.
The Georgian goalkeeper is a hot property in the transfer market after an impressive Euro 2024.
Per Cope Valencia, the Reds see him as a successor to their current no.1 Alisson Becker.
He may be brought in this summer with a view to learning from Becker and within the club’s setup.
Valencia value Mamardashvili, but would be happy to sell for a fee between €35 million to €40 million.
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson may be in line to leave the club at the end of the 2024/2025 season.