Liverpool interested in signing Valencia goalkeeper in HUGE move

Liverpool are interested in signing Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Reds are surprise contenders for the Georgian international’s signature, who impressed at Euro 2024.

Mamardashvili is available for a reasonable fee, per Relevo, and may have his choice of clubs.

The Reds are willing to pay more than €30M to bring him in as a future no.1.

Mamardashvili would be seen as an eventual replacement for no.1 Alisson Becker.

Whether that happens this summer is unclear, given Alisson is still a Liverpool player.