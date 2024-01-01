Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti warns Bellingham: Answer your phone!
Man Utd pushing to make triple signing raid this week
Man Utd defender demands millions to leave the club this summer as West Ham interested

Liverpool interested in signing Valencia goalkeeper in HUGE move

Liverpool interested in signing Valencia goalkeeper in HUGE move
Liverpool interested in signing Valencia goalkeeper in HUGE move
Liverpool interested in signing Valencia goalkeeper in HUGE moveLaLiga
Liverpool are interested in signing Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Reds are surprise contenders for the Georgian international’s signature, who impressed at Euro 2024.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mamardashvili is available for a reasonable fee, per Relevo, and may have his choice of clubs.

The Reds are willing to pay more than €30M to bring him in as a future no.1.

Mamardashvili would be seen as an eventual replacement for no.1 Alisson Becker.

Whether that happens this summer is unclear, given Alisson is still a Liverpool player.

Mentions
Mamardashvili GiorgiLiverpoolValenciaPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Valencia keeper Mamardashvili warns Prem trio as he addresses Bayern Munich rumours
Newcastle face Liverpool competition for Valencia goalkeeper Mamardashvili
Chelsea hoping to sign a world class keeper this summer with two major names shortlisted