Valencia keeper Mamardashvili warns Prem trio as he addresses Bayern Munich rumours
Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili insists he will only leave the Mestalla for regular senior football.

The Georgia international is being linked with Newcastle, Liverpool and Chelsea in England.

But in an interview with Sky Deutschland, Mamardashvili has made it clear  about his plans and addressed rumours of interest from Bayern Munich.

"Bayern still have the world's best goalkeeper (Manuel Neuer). Therefore, it is currently not possible to move there," says the 23-year-old.

"I would only go there if I was going to play. If I don't play, then no."

Mamardashvili has a contract with Valencia until the summer of 2027.

