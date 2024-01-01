Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Liverpool facing Carvalho transfer dilemma

Liverpool facing Carvalho transfer dilemma
Liverpool facing Carvalho transfer dilemma
Liverpool facing Carvalho transfer dilemmaAction Plus
Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho could have a choice of clubs this summer.

The youngster had an impressive second half of the season on loan at Hull City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He was a key creative figure for the Championship club, who were not able to gain promotion to the Premier League.

However, The Mail suggests that clubs in Germany, France, Spain and Holland want to sign Carvalho.

He may even have his own route into the Premier League, as top flight clubs are also eager to sign him.

Liverpool may yet bring Carvalho back into the first team fold under new boss Arne Slot.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCarvalho FabioLiverpoolHull CityChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool set Morton price as RB Leipzig keen
Sevilla, RB Leipzig among Euro scramble for Liverpool prospect Morton
Clubs queue for Liverpool midfielder McConnell