Liverpool facing Carvalho transfer dilemma

Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho could have a choice of clubs this summer.

The youngster had an impressive second half of the season on loan at Hull City.

He was a key creative figure for the Championship club, who were not able to gain promotion to the Premier League.

However, The Mail suggests that clubs in Germany, France, Spain and Holland want to sign Carvalho.

He may even have his own route into the Premier League, as top flight clubs are also eager to sign him.

Liverpool may yet bring Carvalho back into the first team fold under new boss Arne Slot.