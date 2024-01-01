Clubs queue for Liverpool midfielder McConnell

Liverpool’s young midfielder James McConnell could be heading out on loan this summer.

The talented pass master is wanted by several Football League clubs after an impressive breakthrough last term.

McConnell, who played nine times for the Reds last term, will talk with new boss Arne Slot about his future.

Per the Liverpool Echo, he may either go out on loan or remain to fight for a first team spot.

The likes of Blackburn Rovers, Derby County, Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City are chasing his signature.