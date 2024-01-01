Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Clubs queue for Liverpool midfielder McConnell

Clubs queue for Liverpool midfielder McConnell
Clubs queue for Liverpool midfielder McConnell
Clubs queue for Liverpool midfielder McConnellAction Plus
Liverpool’s young midfielder James McConnell could be heading out on loan this summer.

The talented pass master is wanted by several Football League clubs after an impressive breakthrough last term.

Advertisement
Advertisement

McConnell, who played nine times for the Reds last term, will talk with new boss Arne Slot about his future.

Per the Liverpool Echo, he may either go out on loan or remain to fight for a first team spot.

The likes of Blackburn Rovers, Derby County, Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City are chasing his signature.

Mentions
McConnell JamesLiverpoolHuddersfieldBlackburnBirminghamDerbyHull CityPremier LeagueChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Championship review: Tufan inspires Hull; Birmingham rip apart Coventry; Obafemi has Millwall (almost) safe
Championship review: Fatawu inspires Leicester; Summerville dazzles for Leeds; Coventry hit by reality-check
Chelsea, Liverpool to bid for Leeds winger Summerville