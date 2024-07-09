Liverpool face battle to convince Bordeaux prospect Angely

Bordeaux talent Mathys Angely is being linked with a move to several clubs this summer.

Liverpool are said to be among the teams that have been scouting Angely over the past months.

Per L’Equipe, the Reds may have to work very hard to convince him to choose England.

Angely is said to prefer staying in France at this stage of his young career.

The young center back is available as a free agent, given lower division Bordeaux will no longer be a professional team.

There is a connection between the two sides, as Liverpool’s owners FSG were attempting to buy Bordeaux recently.