OUTRAGEOUS! Liverpool ponder swoop for Bordeaux superkid Angely

Liverpool spy an opportunity to sign Bordeaux defender Mathys Angély.

With the club filing for bankruptcy last week, all Bordeaux players will have their contracts terminated.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Liverpool, says Foot Mercato, are ready to swoop for 17 year-old defender Angely.

Any such move is expected to spark outrage in France, with Liverpool owners FSG having pulled out of takeover talks for Bordeaux last weekend, so plunging them into the semi-pro Third Division and bankruptcy.

Angely is a France U17 international and made five senior appearances with Bordeaux.