Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

John Terry names two Arsenal stars Chelsea can expose in Premier League derby

Man United line-up v Everton: Carrick faces off against former boss Moyes

Arsenal lineup v Chelsea: Confirmed team news as Konsa and Guimaraes eye first starts of 2026/27

Coventry boss Lampard explains difference between Man City and Arsenal defeats

Most read on Flashscore News

Hong Kong talent beats Antonsen to reach biggest result of his career in China Masters

Croatia legend Modric opts against international retirement, will play in Nations League

Mbappe misses last-gasp penalty as Parrott hands Real Madrid first loss of season

Football Tracker: Manchester United visiting Everton as Barcelona face Valencia

Liverpool eye revived Sarr bid in January

Updated
Senegal international Ismaila Sarr bid in January.
Senegal international Ismaila Sarr bid in January.Profimedia

Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr could be a transfer target again for Liverpool in January market.

The Senegal international looked set for a late summer window move to Anfield after an impressive 2026/27 season, finishing as Palace’s top scorer in all competitions with 21 goals at Selhurst Park. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Palace boss Pierre Sage insisted Sarr will need 'time to digest' missing out on the switch after indicating his desire move to Merseyside.

His agent Diomansy Kamara called out a lack of respect from the clubs involved in the negotiations - but that's not deterred Liverpool.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool already have a £40M package put together, which they will open with as soon possible at the start of 2027.

Sarr will push Palace more forcefully to grant his exit as Sage now looks to blend him back into the squad for the incoming months.

Mentions
Ismaila SarrLiverpoolCrystal PalaceFootball transfersPremier League

Related Articles

Van Dijk hails 'massive' Cody Gakpo after Liverpool transfer decision

Ismaila Sarr's agent claims 'disrespect' over Liverpool's failed transfer bid

Sage: Sarr needs time to process failed Liverpool transfer