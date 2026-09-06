Liverpool eye revived Sarr bid in January

Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr could be a transfer target again for Liverpool in January market.

The Senegal international looked set for a late summer window move to Anfield after an impressive 2026/27 season, finishing as Palace’s top scorer in all competitions with 21 goals at Selhurst Park.

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Palace boss Pierre Sage insisted Sarr will need 'time to digest' missing out on the switch after indicating his desire move to Merseyside.

His agent Diomansy Kamara called out a lack of respect from the clubs involved in the negotiations - but that's not deterred Liverpool.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool already have a £40M package put together, which they will open with as soon possible at the start of 2027.

Sarr will push Palace more forcefully to grant his exit as Sage now looks to blend him back into the squad for the incoming months.