Van Dijk hails 'massive' Cody Gakpo after Liverpool transfer decision

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has backed Cody Gakpo to play a vital role for the Reds this season.

Following the summer arrivals of Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola, speculation accelerated over Gakpo's future at Anfield, with Manchester City reportedly dropping a deadline day offer.

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City were believed to be ready to pay around £85M to sign Gakpo, but that was under the condition Liverpool were able to sign a replacement before the transfer window closed.

In the end, Gakpo has remained as a Liverpool player, and the Dutchman laid on two assists for Alexander Isak in Liverpool's 2-0 Premier League win at Ipswich Town.

That brings him onto three assists and a goal from the opening three matches of 2026/27 and Van Dijk reiterated his point that he wanted Gakpo to stay on Merseysde.

"He is massive, I said it before the transfer window closed, he's important for us,” Van Dijk told Sky Sports.

"He will be important this season as well, and he showed it again, last week as well and over the last couple of years."

Those comments were also echoed by Andoni Iraola who confirmed the plan was always to retain the former PSV forward.

"I have no doubts with Cody. He’s been very good all of preseason”.

“He's started very well this season. He finished the game as No.9, to help us close the game, and it’s good to have him."