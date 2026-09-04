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Ismaila Sarr's agent claims 'disrespect' over Liverpool's failed transfer bid

Senegal international Ismaila Sarr.
Senegal international Ismaila Sarr.Profimedia

Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr failed to complete a transfer deadline day move to Liverpool.

The Senegal international looked set for a late transfer to Anfield after an impressive 2026/27 season, finishing as Palace’s top scorer in all competitions, but he eventually remained at Selhurst Park. 

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Palace head coach Pierre Sage claimed Sarr will need 'time to digest' missing out on the switch after indicating his desire move to Merseyside.

As the dust settles on Liverpool's attempt, Sarr's agent Diomansy Kamara has raised questions over whether the best interests of the his client were considered - alongside Chelsea's blocked push for AS Monaco star Lamine Camara.

"We have to get away from this logic where an African player can sometimes feel that he's just a commodity. You buy him, you set his price, you negotiate his future and, too often, his will seems to fade into the background.

"African players deserve respect. Respect of their work, their career and ambitions. Plus the respect of their voices.

"A transfer shouldn't just be a matter of two clubs and numbers. Behind every contract, there's a man, a career, dreams and life choices. The fact that clubs can sometimes have the final word is a reality of professional football.

"Let's never forget what's important. Behind every success, it's the players who write history first."

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Ismaila SarrLiverpoolCrystal PalacePremier LeagueFootball transfers

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