Sage: Sarr needs time to process failed Liverpool transfer

Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr needs time to come to terms with his failed move to Liverpool, according to head coach Pierre Sage.

The Senegal international was linked with a late transfer to Anfield after an impressive season as Palace’s top scorer, but remained at Selhurst Park.

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"He has to digest for sure because it's a dream for a lot of players to play with this kind of club,” he was quoted as saying by the BBC Sports.

"He had a good opportunity but in the end it didn't work. If he wants to continue, you have to have a good season with us as he did last year. We know he needs time.

"Like every bad situation, time does the job and we need time for that."

Sarr is yet to feature this campaign after suffering a groin injury. He will also miss Saturday’s Premier League trip to Fulham.