Liverpool eye Bournemouth star to rival Milos Kerkez

Liverpool could dive into the January transfer market to bolster their squad after missing out on several summer targets.

The Reds brought in Jeremy Jacquet, Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola - but Andoni Iraola is still on the hunt for more defenders and midfielders as part of his wider rebuild at Anfield.

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The move to Merseyside has reunited the Basque coach with former Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, but the Hungary international remains unconvincing as a long-term option in the role, and he could look for other options to strengthen his backline.

Reports from TEAMtalk indicate Iraola may raid Bournemouth again, to sign Adrien Truffert - who he brought in as a replacement for Kerkez in 2025 - and has impressed at the Vitality Stadium.

The France star has seen his transfer value rocket as a result of his first year in England, with a new potential sale price set at £60M, and he is under contract with the Cherries until 2030.