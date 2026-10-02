Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Ronaldo receives Marcelo support after Portugal walkout

Norway vs Wales: Confirmed lineups as Haaland seeks to break Wales' unbeaten run

Enzo Fernandez breaks silence after Man City charges: I’m honestly feeling at home!

Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp after Denmark starting snub

Most read on Flashscore News

Haaland sues airline company over illegal trademark use in World Cup campaign

Jesus and federation chief reportedly tried to stop Ronaldo leaving at airport

Rafael Leao to wear No. 7 shirt against Denmark after Ronaldo's departure

Ronaldo departs Portugal camp after coach says he won't start clash with Denmark

Liverpool step up interest in 17-year-old World Cup star

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola.
Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola.Profimedia

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is expected to bring in new faces during the January transfer window after a mixed summer of deals at Anfield.

The Basque coach eventually landed a deal for Bradley Barcola, after weeks of talks with PSG, but he failed to bring in a new midfielder to add cover to his already stretched engine room.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Amid speculation over Alexis Mac Allister's long-term place, midfield will be a priority for Iraola in 2027, the latest from Teamtalk indicates the Reds are back in for Gilberto Mora after the 17-year-old shone for Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mora, who plays his club football at Liga MX side Club Tijuana - is under contract until 2029 - but that includes a 'structured exit strategy designed to protect both the player and club'. 

Tijuana will not stand in Mora's way if he wants to leave, and a suitable transfer offer arrives, with the teenager scouted by clubs from across Europe in the last 12 months.

Manchester United are also in the hunt for a £10M deal, but Liverpool look to have an edge on their age-old rivals, with Tijuana expected to demand double what was suggested as a sale price before the World Cup.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Andoni IraolaGilberto MoraLiverpoolClub TijuanaPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Gilberto Mora breaks yet another incredible record as Barcelona and Real Madrid watch on

Liverpool appoint Julian Ward as sporting director: "I am incredibly excited"

Spanish media says Harvey Elliott "must get in shape" as they suggest he is overweight