Liverpool step up interest in 17-year-old World Cup star

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is expected to bring in new faces during the January transfer window after a mixed summer of deals at Anfield.

The Basque coach eventually landed a deal for Bradley Barcola, after weeks of talks with PSG, but he failed to bring in a new midfielder to add cover to his already stretched engine room.

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Amid speculation over Alexis Mac Allister's long-term place, midfield will be a priority for Iraola in 2027, the latest from Teamtalk indicates the Reds are back in for Gilberto Mora after the 17-year-old shone for Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mora, who plays his club football at Liga MX side Club Tijuana - is under contract until 2029 - but that includes a 'structured exit strategy designed to protect both the player and club'.

Tijuana will not stand in Mora's way if he wants to leave, and a suitable transfer offer arrives, with the teenager scouted by clubs from across Europe in the last 12 months.

Manchester United are also in the hunt for a £10M deal, but Liverpool look to have an edge on their age-old rivals, with Tijuana expected to demand double what was suggested as a sale price before the World Cup.