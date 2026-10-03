Liverpool could lose out on rising World Cup star after Real Madrid

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is planning transfer changes at Anfield in 2027.

Bradley Barcola arriving from PSG was the key summer deal, but he failed to bring in a new midfielder to add cover to engine room, and that will now be a priority.

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Amid speculation over Alexis Mac Allister's long-term place, midfield will be a priority for Iraola in 2027, the the Reds are back in for Gilberto Mora, after the 17-year-old shone for Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mora, who plays his club football at Liga MX side Club Tijuana - is under contract until 2029 - but that includes a 'structured exit strategy designed to protect both the player and club'.

Tijuana will not stand in Mora's way if he wants to leave, and a suitable transfer offer arrives, with the teenager scouted by clubs from across Europe in the last 12 months.

However, a fresh update from Football Insider indicates the player himself would prefer a move to Real Madrid, and that could block Liverpool if they are unable to persuade him in the opposition.