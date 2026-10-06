Liverpool youngster returns from loan after just three appearances as he is ruled out

Amara Nallo has returned to Liverpool on loan from HJK Helsinki after a devastating injury.

Nallo completed a temporary switch to Finnish giants HJK Helsinki earlier this summer, in search of game time away from the Reds where he was unlikely to feature under Andoni Iraola.

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Nallo has not played for Finnish club HJK since starting in a 3-0 win over FF Jaro on August 16th due to a leg injury.

After further assessment, it was revealed that Nallo will not be able to return for the side before the season is over in what is crushing news for the 19-year-old.

HJK confirmed the youngster's return in an official statement which read:

“Amara Nallo's loan spell at HJK has ended due to an injury. Nallo, who previously served as captain of Liverpool’s U21 team, arrived at Klubi in July on a loan deal for the remainder of the season.

“After receiving his work permit, the 19-year-old centre-back managed to play two Veikkausliiga matches in August, as well as an away game against Motherwell in the Conference League qualifiers.

“An injury kept Nallo on the sidelines for all of September, and he will not recover in time before the end of the Veikkausliiga season.

“The centre-back has already returned to Liverpool to rehabilitate his leg injury. Thank you for the visit, Amara!”

Reports suggest another loan may be on the cards for the teenager, either in Championship or League One where he is closer home.

Other Liverpool stars on loan include Harvey Elliott at Valencia, Ifeanyi Ndukwe at Levante, Calum Scanlon at Cardiff City and Armin Pecsi at TSV Hartberg.