Bayern Munich chief Dreesen: We're all working towards new Musiala deal

Bayern Munich chief Jan-Christian Dreesen says they're pushing hard to secure Jamal Musiala to a new contract.

The Germany midfielder has been linked with Manchester City and Liverpool as his contract expires in 2026.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Dreesen told Abendzeitung: "It is not new that we naturally want to extend the contract with one of the world's best players.

" Jamal has developed extremely well with us. He has become a player who inspires the crowd and performs spectacular things.

"Now I really hope that the good, initial talks that Max Eberl and Christoph Freund have had with Jamal lead to a final agreement.

"I don't want to set a time horizon. The most important thing is that we land an agreement."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play