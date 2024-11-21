Tribal Football
Bayern Munich chief Dreesen: We're all working towards new Musiala deal

Bayern Munich chief Dreesen: We're all working towards new Musiala deal
Bayern Munich chief Jan-Christian Dreesen says they're pushing hard to secure Jamal Musiala to a new contract.

The Germany midfielder has been linked with Manchester City and Liverpool as his contract expires in 2026.

But Dreesen told Abendzeitung: "It is not new that we naturally want to extend the contract with one of the world's best players. 

" Jamal has developed extremely well with us. He has become a player who inspires the crowd and performs spectacular things. 

"Now I really hope that the good, initial talks that Max Eberl and Christoph Freund have had with Jamal lead to a final agreement. 

"I don't want to set a time horizon. The most important thing is that we land an agreement."

 

