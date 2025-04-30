Liverpool drop Isak pursuit; focus on French youngster

Liverpool are dropping their pursuit of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The Telegraph says Liverpool owners FSG have gone cold on the Sweden international due to Newcastle's £100m-plus valuation.

Advertisement Advertisement

Instead, the Reds are set to focus on Eintracht Frankfurt's young striker Hugo Ekitike.

The France U21 international is seen at Liverpool as a replacement for Darwin Nunez, who will be allowed to leave Anfield this summer.

Ekitike has 22 goals and 10 assists in 45 games for SGE so far this season.

He has a deal to 2029, but is available from SGE for significantly less than what Liverpool would have to shell out for Isak.