Tribal Football
Most Read
Bellingham sends message to Real Madrid fans: I gave my all, but...
REVEALED: Furious Rodrygo ready to hear from Man City and Pep
Wayne Rooney slams Arsenal fans after PSG defeat
Chelsea and Man United dealt blow in Franco Mastantuono pursuit

Liverpool drop Isak pursuit; focus on French youngster

Paul Vegas
Liverpool drop Isak pursuit; focus on French youngster
Liverpool drop Isak pursuit; focus on French youngsterAction Plus
Liverpool are dropping their pursuit of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The Telegraph says Liverpool owners FSG have gone cold on the Sweden international due to Newcastle's £100m-plus valuation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Instead, the Reds are set to focus on Eintracht Frankfurt's young striker Hugo Ekitike.

The France U21 international is seen at Liverpool as a replacement for Darwin Nunez, who will be allowed to leave Anfield this summer.

Ekitike has 22 goals and  10 assists in 45 games for SGE so far this season.

He has a deal to 2029, but is available from SGE for significantly less than what Liverpool would have to shell out for Isak.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueIsak AlexanderEkitike HugoLiverpoolNewcastle UtdEintracht FrankfurtBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Crouch says Liverpool could not be compared to any other club if they signed Isak
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Cunha receives Man Utd offer; Al-Hilal want Nunez CWC deal; Bayern target Mateta
Carragher on Liverpool's bid for Isak: I don't think they'll go break the bank for him