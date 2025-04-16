Carragher on Liverpool's bid for Isak: I don't think they'll go break the bank for him

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has revealed that he does not think the club will break the bank for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Isak is regarded as one of the world’s best strikers and has 24 goals and 6 assists in 36 appearances for the Magpies this season. Liverpool are in need of a striker as Darwin Nunez continues to struggle, and the Swedish international seems like the perfect fit. However, Carragher disagrees and believes that it does not follow the club’s business model.

"The one every club would like is Isak," he told the Overlap US. "I'm not sure we're in a position where there's absolutely great centre forwards around that you can take your pick.

"Do I think Liverpool can buy Isak? I don't know. I'm not sure Liverpool would want to pay that type of money for that player, it's not their model, their model is 'we'll get the next Isak'.

"They'll be probably kicking themselves thinking. 'why didn't we get Isak from Real Sociedad?' I don't think they'll go break the bank for him.”

Carragher then targeted Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike who has been linked to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window. He believes he would be a perfect fit for the Reds as he is younger and fits their transfer strategy perfectly.

"There's the lad at Eintracht Frankfurt who scored against Tottenham, that smacks to me the type of player Liverpool would sign.

"He's 22, he's at a club who'd be a selling club, done very well there, went to PSG as a very young boy after lighting up the French league but it didn't quite work out for him.

"He's got great numbers and the type of player that Liverpool would sign rather than maybe going for an Isak."

Both striker look set to move this summer as several top sides attempt to lockdown their signatures. With Liverpool set to win the Premier League they may have more pull than clubs such as United but only the future will tell if the Red Devils and Arsenal find success in Europe which could shake up the transfer market.