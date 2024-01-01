Liverpool director Hughes says Edwards "the best British sporting director to date"

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is relishing the prospect of the task that awaits him at the club.

Hughes has been confirmed as the club’s sporting director since March, but is now getting settled into his new role.

The 45-year-old is excited to work with Fenway Sports Group, the club’s owners, and CEO of Football Michael Edwards.

“I am very much looking forward to working with Michael,” Hughes said of working with Edwards.

“In my opinion, the best British sporting director to date.

“The decision to come to Liverpool was one that I was humbled by, but it was the people that I would be working with as well that made it extra special.

“Conversations, again, daily at the minute, and they have been from quite the way out as there was a fair bit to do to hit the ground running, Arne’s appointment being the most important thing to get right.

“Since then, and like with Arne, it has been more logistics and forward planning, but very much looking forward to working with Michael and the ownership group as a whole.”