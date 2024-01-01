Arne Slot opens up about Jurgen Klopp and how he has "Big shoes to fill"

In his introduction to the media Arne Slot spoke on Jurgen Klopp and how he feels about taking over.

“Big shoes to fill but you inherit a squad with a winning culture. One of the reasons to come here is I feel we have a really good team. You want to work at a club with good players and an opportunity to win something. The past shows Liverpool can win trophies. There is an opportunity to win something. I like to win and at this club there is an opportunity to win.”

The Dutchman said he has spoken to the German after being appointed.

“We've spoken about many things, but they stay between us. Him singing for me was special. I was fortunate at Feyenoord that they sung for me. Fans already singing for me is a good start.”

He also spoke more on meeting the squad and approaching the players.

“As a manager, you go to bed and think about what you're going to do. What you're going to say to the players. We think about the tactics board, meeting players. For me it is not about being Jurgen's successor. It is how I approach the players and get the best out of them.”

Liverpool Director Richard Hughes also spoke about why the club wanted Slot due to his attractive football which is similar to Klopp’s.

“The playing style that attracted us. On all the metrics, Arne's Feyenoord team came out really well. Attributes we would welcome here at Liverpool. It depends on the players you have. This style of playing that Arne has been successful with is the most attractive to watch in my opinion. There is a duty here to play that kind of football.”