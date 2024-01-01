Arne Slot says "It's important for us to improve" if Liverpool wants to compete with rivals

In his first press conference Arne Slot and Liverpool Director Richard Hughes opened up about the club's transfer strategies.

As Arne Slot welcomed the press for the first time, one of the main topics was improving the squad and the mentality going into the transfer market.

Slot spoke about the club's rivals who have improved their squads already and how Liverpool needs to keep up.

“It's important for us to improve. You can expect other teams to become better. That's the aim we have."

“We've inherited a good team. With the way I look at football, I can see how important it is to work on a daily basis. Not all players have the same level they have at their clubs. There is already a really good team. Few good signings last year. Normally you see things will improve.”

Richard Hughes, Liverpool’s Director explained more about their transfer optimism.

“It's been to great work with Arne. We both had jobs to finish. Since then, we've been in communication daily. Preparing for the transfer window. We'll know more as we go.”

“The squad we've inherited is very talented but we need to improve. We will be opportunistic if we can.”

“Contract situations, these are private matters between club and players. Total commitment from the players to the cause for next season. We're convinced that's the case.”

Hughes spoke more on the transfer market.

“Naturally when there are major international tournaments, the attention is there. After the flurry in June, it will calm down a little now. When August starts, we've had more times to work with players, opinions will be more set. You may see a situation in August, there is a hurry to get things done.”