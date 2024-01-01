Arne Slot opens up on emotions becoming Liverpool No1

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has been asked about the moment he knew he was getting the job.

The Dutchman has taken over from Jurgen Klopp, who has left Anfield after more than nine years in charge.

Slot has big shoes to fill, given the trophies that Klopp won in his time at the club.

Asked about his feelings on getting the job, Slot told reporters: “I've worked at a real special club at Feyenoord and I wouldn't leave that club for many clubs, but when Liverpool comes along that was obviously one of the clubs I would leave Feyenoord for, since you are seeing me here.

“But for me maybe even more important is the first time Richard came over, to hear the reasons why he wanted Liverpool to bring me in. And since then I've noticed how professional this club is, so it went quite fast afterwards. But most important for me at least is to get to know the reasons why they want you.

“Of course, we – Sipke was involved in that as well – were lucky enough to win a few things but the playing style, if someone wants to convince me he should talk to me about, 'I like your playing style' because otherwise I would have been the wrong fit for this club or any other club that doesn't like my playing style.

“He really knew a lot, he saw a lot of games and I think this is something you want to hear, that they don't only want you because maybe you won the league last season or the cup this season, it has to be more than that. And I was impressed by that and since then things went quite smoothly, due to my agent as well!”