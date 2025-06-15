Tribal Football
Liverpool determined to keep hold of Lucky
Liverpool are determined not to lose teenage defender Wellity Lucky.

Lucky, 19, is attracting interest from across Europe as his current deal runs down.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: " Understand Liverpool are now closing in on new 4 year deal set to be agreed with 19 year old talented centre back Wellity Lucky.

"Despite several proposals, LFC are very confident to get it sealed shortly."

Lucky is Spanish-born and has been with Liverpool since the U13s.

 

