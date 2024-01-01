Van Dijk: Liverpool have big room for improvement

Netherlands star Virgil van Dijk believes Liverpool can improve a great deal this season.

The Reds are top of the Premier League table under new boss Arne Slot.

While they are in an excellent position after the October international break, Van Dijk believes there is more to come.

"Everything has been so far, so good," Van Dijk said in the latest episode of UNCUT by the Premier League.

"I think we still have so much to improve.

"But the start, I think everyone can be happy with where we're at at the moment with the results. Some of the games have been not as good as we'd like to be but we still got a result.

"It's going to be a long season, we have so many games left (and) players are getting used to the demands of the new coach. But in terms of changes tactically or any of that, there's not (been) major changes.

"Obviously he has his principles and he has his values and what he wants from us, but we're learning and we keep going. We have a lot of players coming through and a good mixture, in my opinion, as well. We have to keep working hard and stay humble."