Liverpool defender Robertson: People try to find scapegoats and maybe it’s been my turn

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has opened up about this season, which has seen him receive a lot of criticism from fans.

The Liverpool defender has started 24 of his side’s 29 Premier League matches under manager Arne Slot and has been pivotal in the team’s title charge this season. Amid reports that the Reds are looking to sign Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez in the summer transfer window, Robertson says he has been a victim of ruthless fans.

Speaking to WALK ON, the club's eMagazine, he revealed that he believes he has been treated too harshly by supporters who like to focus on one specific player rather than the team itself.

“A lot has probably been spoken about me this season, which is maybe something I haven’t quite experienced in my time here,” he said.

“In one way it is pleasing because I’ve had seven years of kind of going under the radar, but probably this season, there is a bit more spotlight on me and things like that. It’s part and parcel of football.

“The fact is that I’ve been the starting left-back for Liverpool for eight years. I’m very proud of that. It’s not easy to do that at a club of this size when they can go out and sign anyone in the world.

“I want to still be the starting left-back, but you’ve got to take it on the chin. If people want to criticise you, then so be it.”

The Scottish international stated that the blame being shifted on to him means it avoids other players and that he can only shift the attention by working harder than ever before.

“I do believe that football’s getting a bit like that where people try to find scapegoats and maybe it’s been my turn, but if it’s my turn, then it’s taken the spotlight off other players.

“I’ve seen it happen to players before and I’ll see it happen to people in the future. Obviously, it’s my turn and I just need to keep my head down and I need to keep working hard.

“The manager is helping us all the time and the coaches are too and I believe I’m in a good moment just now, which maybe isn’t getting any recognition. Which is fine, but sometimes when you make one mistake, people jump on it and you just have to try to prove them wrong.

“I’ve made a couple of mistakes that’s been unlike me in certain situations, like the Fulham sending off. That wasn’t like me, but people look for a bigger issue that’s maybe not there.”