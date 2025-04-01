Bournemouth set price for Man Utd, Liverpool target Kerkez

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Bournemouth have set their price for Milos Kerkez.

The Hungary left-back is expected to leave Dean Court this summer after a superb past two years.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been tracking Kerkez and Bournemouth have now let intermediaries know what they expect to raise from his sale.

The Times says Bournemouth want £45m to part with the defender at the end of the season.

Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley has stated he won't block Kerkez from leaving should he make a request.

