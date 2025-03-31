Kerkez's price tag revealed as Liverpool prepare huge bid with aim to replace Robertson

Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez is a key target for Liverpool this summer, and now his price tag has been revealed.

The highly-rated 21-year-old is perhaps the most sought-after defender this summer a part from the departing Trent Alexander-Arnold who is set for a move to Real Madrid. He recently admitted he wants to play "at the highest level" which Liverpool can offer him, especially if they secure the league title this season.

According to The Times, the Cherries left back will cost $58 million (£45 million) this summer and are only interested in a “straight cash deal.” The latter is reported after Bournemouth expressed interest in Caoimhin Kelleher, as reports suggested a swap deal may be on the cards.

Arne Slot's side are 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table but are looking to strengthen at left-back this summer. This comes due to Andrew Robertson’s mixed form as well as age which will see him turn 32 next year. His backup Kostas Tsimikas, has performed well this season but is no match for Kerkez.

Kerkez’s price tag is significantly higher than what Liverpool have paid for a full-back in recent history, with Andy Robertson signed for only £8 million and Kostas Tsimikas just £11.75 million in what are incredible moves from the Reds.

Speaking to The Athletic about the links with a move to Anfield Kerkez said:

"It's not like I don't see it (the comments). When people say they don't see stuff if someone says something about you, I think it's a lie.

"It's only if it hits you or not. If someone says something bad, I do my job, and if someone says something good, I just do my job. That's it."

"As a kid, you dream to play at the highest level, win the trophies, be on the best teams.

"These are the things that my agent is on. My dad is on. It is not something that they occupy me with because the season is still going, so there's no point to talk about anything.

"There's games left, the FA Cup is important for us -- these are big things. And then, like I say, when someone comes (in for you) you never know what's going to happen or where you're going to end up. In the summer, we will see what happens.”