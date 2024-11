Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has earned a late England call up.

Quansah has been called into the squad by caretaker coach Lee Carsley after a raft of withdrawals.

He replaces Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, after he pulled out.

Quansah had been initially part of the England U21 squad before yesterday's call.

Carsley said: “It’s a great opportunity for Jarell.”