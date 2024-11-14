Ex-ref Clattenburg: I feel for Coote

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has empathy for David Coote.

The current PGMOL referee is at the center of a controversy surrounding Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, and alleged drugs.

Advertisement Advertisement

Coote was filmed years ago stating that Klopp was a German c*** and that Liverpool were a s*** club.

Now there is a second video that showcases him appearing to snort a substance using a rolled up American bill.

“I feel for Coote in a way, because I know what it is like to be suspended by the PGMOL,” Clattenburg wrote in the Daily Mail.

“That loneliness, to have so much scrutiny on you, your mental health in decline, worried that if you leave your home there will be somebody there waiting, paparazzi wanting a picture of you looking disheveled or something.

“I experienced all of that in 2008, for something that had nothing to do with football. It was related to business interests I had at the time which they claimed breached my contract. They even sacked me.”