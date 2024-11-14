Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league
REVEALED: Key man behind Kone Man Utd deal
Coentrao: Man Utd have signed the best coach in the world

Klopp's Red Bull still battling to close Paris FC deal

Ansser Sadiq
Klopp's Red Bull still battling to close Paris FC deal
Klopp's Red Bull still battling to close Paris FC dealAction Plus
Red Bull's incoming global head of soccer Jurgen Klopp may get to oversee yet another club.

The former Liverpool manager has taken on the role of improving the fortunes of all the Red Bull teams.

Advertisement
Advertisement

That includes RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, Red Bull New York, and possibly Paris FC.

According to L'Equipe, Antoine Arnault has spoken to French football watchdog the DNCG about his ambitions to invest in the team.

He is proposing a 55 percent stake in Paris FC, with Red Bull taking 15 percent.

L'Equipe reports that some work still has to be done if the deal is to go through.

However, Red Bull and Christian Dior CEO Arnault may well be entering into a partnership.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKlopp JurgenLiverpoolParis FCLigue 1Ligue 2
Related Articles
Commentator Keys backing Coote: Reporters said the same about Klopp!
Jordan says Coote allegations are hard to deny but him losing career is harsh
Halsey believes Coote Liverpool video could be career-ender