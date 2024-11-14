Klopp's Red Bull still battling to close Paris FC deal

Red Bull's incoming global head of soccer Jurgen Klopp may get to oversee yet another club.

The former Liverpool manager has taken on the role of improving the fortunes of all the Red Bull teams.

That includes RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, Red Bull New York, and possibly Paris FC.

According to L'Equipe, Antoine Arnault has spoken to French football watchdog the DNCG about his ambitions to invest in the team.

He is proposing a 55 percent stake in Paris FC, with Red Bull taking 15 percent.

L'Equipe reports that some work still has to be done if the deal is to go through.

However, Red Bull and Christian Dior CEO Arnault may well be entering into a partnership.