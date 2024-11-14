Liverpool star Salah: Why be underdogs? Let's win it all

Liverpool star Mohammed Salah has claimed he is not a fan of being an underdog.

Salah was speaking about how pundits view his team’s chances of the Premier League title.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite being top and five points clear of Manchester City, the second placed side are still favorites in many fans and pundits eyes.

"Win it all," Salah told the club's in-house media about his season ambitions.

"In my opinion, I work so hard every day, I hate the idea that we are underdogs.

"No, we have an incredible group ... In each position, you're gonna find players that are really one of the top three in the world.

“So, why we don't win it? This city and this club has to always fight for everything."