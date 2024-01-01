Liverpool defender Koumetio wanted by Dundee Utd

Liverpool are close to finding a loan or permanent exit for one of their fringe players this summer.

The Anfield club are said to be allowing centre-back Billy Koumetio to leave.

The defender is most likely to sign for Scottish club Dundee United, according to journalist Marc Mechenoua.

France Under-20 international has only managed two senior appearances for the Reds.

He is at a stage in his career where he wants to be playing regular first team football.

Moving to Dundee United would give him a chance to be a regular starter for the coming years.