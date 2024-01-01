Tribal Football
Liverpool defender set for move to PSV Eindhoven in club record fee
PSV Eindhoven might be willing to agree a club record fee for Liverpool defender Sepp Van den Berg.

The stopper has made it clear that he wants to leave the Anfield club this summer.

Van den Berg is not impressed by the game time he has been offered in the past.

Per PSV Fans, the Dutch club are very serious about securing his signature.

Van den Berg has impressed over the past year, having spent last season on loan at German side Mainz.

PSV's current transfer record is £12.6m, with Liverpool said to be seeking a higher fee of around £17m for the defender.

