Barcelona announce Thiago return

Barcelona have announced Thiago Alcantara has joined their coaching staff.

Thiago, 33, left Liverpool at the end of last season as he came off contract and subsequently retired.

He has now joined Barca coach Hansi Flick's backroom staff with immediate effect.

Barca confirmed Thiago's appointment today.

It marks a return to Barca for the former Spain international, who came through the La Masia system before leaving for Bayern Munich.