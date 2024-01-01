Liverpool defender Konate makes clear his strike stand

Tribal Football
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has admitted that he would support a players' strike.

Many footballers are said to be extremely unhappy over the busy schedule facing teams.

Konate is currently on international duty with France, soon after featuring for the Reds in the Premier League.

"It's a subject that shouldn't be neglected," Konate told RMC Sport. 

"There's no discussion at Liverpool, there's no pressure from the club.

"We hear that some clubs prefer their players to stay but we also have to understand them, there are so many games.

"The players are the club's employees even if the national teams are just as important. We have to stay fit all season and it's hard but it's beyond us."

