Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd directors make final call on Ten Hag
Ten Hag takes holiday as Man Utd directors meet
WHOAH! Spurs, Man Utd made contact with Spain coach De la Fuente
Rooney hoping Ten Hag stays with Man Utd

Liverpool midfielder Bajcetic struggling at RB Salzburg

Bajcetic struggling at RB Salzburg after disappointing performances
Bajcetic struggling at RB Salzburg after disappointing performancesAction Plus
Stefan Bajcetic, on loan from Liverpool, has faced challenges since arriving in Austria.

The youngster has been sparking internal debates about his role at Red Bull Salzburg.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After a promising debut at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp, Bajcetic's progress was hampered by injuries last season

Liverpool's current manager, Arne Slot, orchestrated a loan move for the 19-year-old.

Reports from the Austrian media, specifically Kronen Zeitung, suggest that Pep Lijnders' team selections have raised eyebrows within the squad.

Bajcetic has started the last three matches, drawing criticism for his performance in the recent loss to Sturm Graz.

Mentions
Bajcetic StefanLiverpoolSalzburgPremier League
Related Articles
Liverpool starlet hit with huge fine by Lijnders after training mistake
RB Salzburg coach Lijnders explains fine for Liverpool loanee Bajcetic
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Chelsea upset over Osimhen; Liverpool watch Bade; Leite wanted by AC Milan, Bayer