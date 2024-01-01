Dunne says Kelleher needs to leave Liverpool as he is not appreciated

Liverpool shot stopper Caoimhin Kelleher has been told that he needs to move on.

The youngster has not yet departed Anfield, despite rumors suggesting he may do so in the summer.

The Irish shot stopper is second choice behind Alisson Becker, who is regarded as the world’s no.1 keeper.

Former Ireland international Richard Dunne stated to BetVictor: "When I watch Caoimhin Kelleher, I don't notice the difference between him and Alisson.

"He must make a move away from Anfield for regular football, there's no question he's good enough.

"They’ve signed Giorgi Mamardashvili who will come into the side next season, the writing is on the wall for Kelleher unfortunately.

“Liverpool won’t likely let him leave this season, but he just needs to prove his talent when he gets his chances in cup games and international fixtures. He’s definitely good enough to be a keeper consistently at the top level."