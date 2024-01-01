Liverpool defender could leave this summer after failed Newcastle transfer

Liverpool center half Joe Gomez could opt for a move away from the club this summer.

The Englishman does have a contract, but wants to play more regularly than he has in the past few years.

Joel Matip's departure does give him a chance, but the emergence of Jarell Quansah may limit Gomez’s game time in central defense.

Per The Mirror, Gomez is open minded about finding a new club if he is not in Liverpool’s plans.

He would be happy to stay, but only if new boss Arne slot pledges to use him regularly.

Gomez was nearly included in a £45M transfer that would have brought Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon to the Reds.