Newcastle fail with SHOCK Gordon swap proposal to Liverpool

Newcastle United have failed with a swap proposal to Liverpool involving Anthony Gordon.

BBC Sport says Newcastle offered England winger Anthony Gordon in part-exchange for defender Jarell Quansah.

However, Liverpool rejected the offer.

The Reds have no plans of losing Quansah, while they also hold little interest in former Everton winger Gordon.

Gordon scored 11 league goals for Newcastle last season and won the club's 2023-24 player of the season award.