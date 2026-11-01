Liverpool decide to offload two stars in January window

Liverpool will look to sell at least two first team players in the January transfer window.

Winger Federico Chiesa and midfielder Wataru Endo could both leave Anfield at the start of 2027 after failing to break into Andoni Iraola's squad plans.

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The Italy international was given a fresh chance by Iraola in Liverpool's preseason tour of the USA amid hopes there could be a new start for him on Merseyside

The 28-year-old struggled to nail down a regular starting place under former head coach Arne Slot, starting just one of his 26 Premier League appearances last season, scoring two goals and providing one assist across 318 minutes.

That's not improved under Iraola's leadership, with just two minutes of top-flight action so far in 2026/27, and zero for Endo.

Japan star Endo is out of contract at the end of the season, with Chiesa's deal up in 2028, and the club will listen to offers on the duo this winter as Iraola plans without them in the long-term.