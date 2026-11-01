Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Ronaldo reacts after beating Messi to Ballon d'Or of All Time

Manchester United make Carrick sack decision following Chelsea defeat

Ruben Amorim wants AC Milan reunion with Manchester United youngster

Arsenal willing to sanction Martin Odegaard sale on ONE condition

Most read on Flashscore News

World No. 3 Antonsen withdraws from German Open semi-final with suspected back injury

As Arsenal visit Liverpool, Virgil Van Dijk and Gabriel hold their team's keys to success

Ghana journalist explains why he voted for Mbappe in 2026 Ballon d’Or

Fulham's Iwobi overtakes Salah, closes in on Toure's Premier League appearance mark

Liverpool decide to offload two stars in January window

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa.
Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa.Profimedia

Liverpool will look to sell at least two first team players in the January transfer window.

Winger Federico Chiesa and midfielder Wataru Endo could both leave Anfield at the start of 2027 after failing to break into Andoni Iraola's squad plans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Italy international was given a fresh chance by Iraola in Liverpool's preseason tour of the USA amid hopes there could be a new start for him on Merseyside 

The 28-year-old struggled to nail down a regular starting place under former head coach Arne Slot, starting just one of his 26 Premier League appearances last season, scoring two goals and providing one assist across 318 minutes.

That's not improved under Iraola's leadership, with just two minutes of top-flight action so far in 2026/27, and zero for Endo.

Japan star Endo is out of contract at the end of the season, with Chiesa's deal up in 2028, and the club will listen to offers on the duo this winter as Iraola plans without them in the long-term.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueAndoni IraolaWataru EndoFederico ChiesaLiverpoolFootball transfers

Related Articles

Liverpool confident of 'lower Araujo fee' as transfer decision is made

Iraola reveals his love for Araujo as transfer decision comes into focus

Araujo: 'Too early' to make Liverpool transfer decision