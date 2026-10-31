Michael Carrick is reportedly expected to remain in charge for Manchester United's game against Roma despite their 2-0 Premier League defeat to Chelsea on Saturday (October 31).

With just two wins from their first 13 games of the season across all competitions, it’s starting to feel like the writing is on the wall for Carrick.

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The 45-year-old desperately needed a reaction from his players for the trip to Stamford Bridge, and in the first half, it seemed like he got it.

It all fell apart in the second, however. Lisandro Martinez received a second yellow card for an absurd challenge on Wesley Fofana, conceding a penalty in the process.

Cole Palmer dispatched the spot kick to make it 2-0 and secure a much-needed three points for Chelsea.

Now, according to TalkSport, Carrick is expected to remain at the helm for United Champions League game against Roma on Tuesday (November 3).

It’s been widely reported that the club won’t make any decision on Carrick’s future until the November international break.

The likes of Antonio Conte, Julian Naglesmann, and Eddie Howe have all been touted as potential replacements for Carrick.