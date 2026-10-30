Arsenal willing to sanction Martin Odegaard sale on ONE condition

Arsenal are reportedly willing to sanction the sale of captain Martin Odegaard on ONE condition.

The 27-year-old struggled in 2025-26 due to various injury issues, but he finally looks back to his best for Mikel Arteta’s side.

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Odegaard has four goals and one assist in his 14 games across all competitions as Arsenal sit joint top of the Premier League.

Still, according to Sky Germany, Arsenal would be willing to part ways with the Norway international if contract talks don’t progress.

Odegaard’s current deal with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2028 and if he doesn’t sign a new one, Arsenal will look to sell him in 2027.

Bayern Munich are long-term admirers of the midfielder, but should he become available, other top European clubs are expected to move for him.