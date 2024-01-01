Tribal Football
Liverpool continue to push for Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi
Liverpool remains in the market for new signings as the new Premier League season begins.

The Reds are among the clubs vying to win the title off four times in a row champions Manchester City.

New boss Arne Slot, who took over from Jurgen Klopp, is hoping to sign a central midfielder.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is their chief target, but they must convince him to join.

Zubimendi has rejected numerous teams this summer, as he prefers to stay in Spain.

He does have a £52 million release clause, which Liverpool are said to be prepared to pay.

