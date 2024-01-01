REVEALED: Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi eager to join Liverpool 'with immediate effect'

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is eager to join Liverpool.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting Zubimendi wants to see the deal done.

He states: "FC Liverpool are pushing to sign Martin Zubimendi with ongoing talks

"25 y/o midfielder is keen to join LFC with immediate effect. His agency 'Idub Global' with best connections to Liverpool as they are also managing Xavi Alonso.

"It’s unclear whether Liverpool has to pay the €60m release clause or whether free negotiations are possible."