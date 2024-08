Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi offers encouragement to Liverpool

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi to move to Liverpool.

The Reds are preparing a bid for the Spain international, says Relevo.

And knowing Liverpool's interest, Zubimendi is willing to make the move to Anfield.

However, nothing is yet definitive, with the 25 year-old leaving all options on the table for the remainder of the summer market.

Zubimendi's current deal with La Rea runs to 2027.