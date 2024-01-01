Real Sociedad closer to losing Zubimendi to Liverpool

Real Sociedad appeared to have accepted that they are losing Martin Zubimendi to Liverpool.

The Premier League giants have jumped to the head of the queue to secure his signature.

Despite losing manager Jurgen Klopp in the summer, the Reds could showcase their transfer pull by securing Zubimendi.

Noticias de Gipuzkoa states that the player is very much considering the offer.

Zubimendi has a release clause, which means La Real cannot stop him from going.

They can only hope that staying at his boyhood club will hold some sway in the final outcome.