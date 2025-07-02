Liverpool confirm staff changes including Giovanni van Bronckhorst as assistant coach

Liverpool have confirmed their coaching staff changes ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The departure of John Heitinga has left Liverpool looking for a new recruit and manager Arne Slot seems to have found one in Van Bronckhorst who has previously held lead roles with Feyenoord, Guangzhou City, Rangers and Besiktas.

During his career earned 106 caps for the Netherlands between 1996 and 2010, while also turning out for the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona. He will bring a plethora of experience to the side who will be aiming to defend the title in what is side going through a number of changes on and off the pitch.

The club confirmed his appointment in a statement that also included the return of Xavi Valero and departures of Fabian Otte and Claudio Taffarel who the side wished all the best for the future.

“Xavi Valero returns to Liverpool as the new head of first-team goalkeeper coaching, moving back to Merseyside after spending the past seven years with West Ham United.

“The Spaniard first joined the Reds under Rafael Benitez in 2007 and would remain alongside his compatriot as he subsequently took charge of Internazionale, Chelsea, Napoli and Real Madrid.

“After a spell with Hebei China Fortune, Valero linked up with West Ham during the summer of 2018.

“Bidding farewell to the Reds' goalkeeping department ahead of the next campaign are both Fabian Otte and Claudio Taffarel.

“Everyone at LFC thanks Fabian and Claudio for their contributions and wishes them the best for the future.”