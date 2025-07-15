Liverpool confirm new coach appointment alongside Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Liverpool have appointed Colin Stewart as part of the goalkeeping coaching unit as he reunites with Giovanni van Bronckhorst

The appointment of Stewart as the club’s new goalkeeper development and pathway lead is one of many backroom changes that have happened under manager Arne Slot ahead of the new campaign as he gets his house in order.

Stewart spent close to 10 years at Rangers working with Van Bronckhorst and Steven Gerrard as well and is another great appointment from the side who are hoping to build on last season’s title win.

Stewart, a former professional goalkeeper himself, will oversee the loan strategies of goalkeepers who are in the process of making the step up from youth level to senior experience in what is a vital role. He will support Xavi Valero who has returned to Liverpool this summer to replace Fabian Otte as head of first-team goalkeeper coaching.

Van Bronckhorst joined Slot’s backroom staff following the departure of his former Netherlands international teammate, John Heitinga. He will be happy to see Stewart back alongside him as they adapt to their new surroundings. Liverpool have a huge task ahead of them this season and their new signings on and off the pitch will help in keeping momentum going as they aim for more silverware.