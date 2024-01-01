Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Liverpool closing on highly-rated Wolves youngster Ayman

Liverpool closing on highly-rated Wolves youngster Ayman
Liverpool closing on highly-rated Wolves youngster Ayman
Liverpool closing on highly-rated Wolves youngster AymanAction Plus
Liverpool may be closing in on the signature of highly-rated Wolves youngster Alvin Ayman.

The Premier League giants are continuing to invest in the bet available young talent.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Secret Scout, one of the deals they have gotten over the line is for the 16-year-old defender.

Ayman had not even made his senior debut for Wolves, but was already impressing scouts.

He is now set to move to the Anfield club, where he will be in the Under-18s initially.

The Reds are going to pay Wolves a fee in the region of £1.5 million as compensation.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAyman AlvinWolvesLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Prem trio eyeing Real Sociedad star Kubo
Liverpool following Chiesa Juventus situation
Firth follows Achterberg from Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq