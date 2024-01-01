Liverpool closing on highly-rated Wolves youngster Ayman

Liverpool may be closing in on the signature of highly-rated Wolves youngster Alvin Ayman.

The Premier League giants are continuing to invest in the bet available young talent.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Secret Scout, one of the deals they have gotten over the line is for the 16-year-old defender.

Ayman had not even made his senior debut for Wolves, but was already impressing scouts.

He is now set to move to the Anfield club, where he will be in the Under-18s initially.

The Reds are going to pay Wolves a fee in the region of £1.5 million as compensation.